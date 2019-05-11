David Ralph Thurmond, known to all as Gus, 73, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 3, 2019, in Creve Coeur.



Gus was born Feb. 22, 1946, in St. Louis, the son of Ralph Thurmond and wife Dorothea May, nee Fulton. On Aug. 28, 1971, he was united in marriage to Wanda Mae Vest, and one daughter came to bless this union.



Gus was a Christian and member of New Chapel Hill Church near Sullivan. He was proud to have served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy, entering March 29, 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge March 29, 1969. He was a machinist by trade and employed by McDonnell Douglas, now Boeing, in St. Louis, retiring after 35 years of service to the company. He was also a member and retiree of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, Local 837, of St. Louis. Gus was an outdoorsman at heart and was happiest when he was doing outdoor activities. He enjoyed caring for his yard and brush hogging his property. Going four-wheeling was a favorite pastime. In younger years, he spent a lot of time going to Lake of the Ozarks and spending time on the river. Nothing made him happier than the time spent with his family, and both of his grandsons were his pride and joy.



Gus is survived by his wife, Wanda Thurmond, St. Clair; his daughter, Shelley Hinson and husband Eric, St. Clair; two grandsons, Josh Hinson and girlfriend Meaghan Villhard, Union, and Tyler Hinson, St. Clair; his mother-in-law, Hazel Vest Kommer, St. Clair; one sister, Barbara Whitworth and husband Kenneth, Easley, S.C.; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothea Thurmond.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Dick Hinson officiating.



Interment was in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to New Chapel Hill Church, Sullivan.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 11, 2019