A graveside service for David Francis Studdard, 80, Pacific, will be Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery, Pond, Mo.
Mr. Studdard died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Ronald Studdard and wife Dawn, Wentzville, and Raymond Studdard and wife Elizabeth, Washington; three daughters, Terrie Lumos and husband Ray, Lacenter, Wash., Tonya Schmidt and husband Dennis, St. Clair, and Tracey Mowery, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
