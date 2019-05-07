Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
David "Gus" Thurmond

Obituary Flowers

David "Gus" Thurmond Obituary
A funeral service for David "Gus" Thurmond, 73, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Thurmond died Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Thurmond, nee Vest, St. Clair; one daughter, Shelley Hinson and husband Eric, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St.Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 7, 2019
