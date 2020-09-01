1/
David Treat Sr.
A funeral service for David Treat Sr., 79, Union, was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Treat died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Treat, Union; three sons, David Treat Jr. and wife Kathe, Joe Treat and wife Linda, and Dustin Toelke; four daughters, Jean Eastman, Trisha Treat, Andrea Mittendorf, and Gerri Roth and husband Ryan; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
