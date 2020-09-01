A funeral service for David Treat Sr., 79, Union, was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation was Tuesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Treat died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Treat, Union; three sons, David Treat Jr. and wife Kathe, Joe Treat and wife Linda, and Dustin Toelke; four daughters, Jean Eastman, Trisha Treat, Andrea Mittendorf, and Gerri Roth and husband Ryan; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



