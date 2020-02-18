|
A funeral service for David Vickers, 74, Union, will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Vickers died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He is survived by two brothers, Robert Vickers, Arnold, and Darrel Vickers, Washington; two sisters, Carla Ungerer and husband Armand, Washington, and Linda Harty and husband Bill, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 18, 2020