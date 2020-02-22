Home

Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
(573) 437-2155
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
David W. Bannister


1960 - 2020
David W. Bannister Obituary
David William Bannister, 60, Hermann, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

David was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Washington to Theodore Everett and Sharon (Rose) Bannister. He was united in marriage June 21, 1986, in Augusta, to his companion of 34 years, Candace Bannister. David was a supervisor for Sheltered Workshop, and was a real estate agent for 11 years. He enjoyed playing guitar and was a big Kansas City Chiefs fan.

David is survived by his companion of 34 years, Candace Bannister; his mother, Sharon McClellen and husband Bob, Goreville, Ill.; brother, Dan Bannister, Hermann; stepson, Michael Trim and wife Tiffany, Jupiter, Fla.; niece, Danielle Bruns, Union; and his step-grandchildren, Logan and Braden Trim, both of Jupiter, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Bannister, and half brother, David Bruns.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at the chapel, with Pastor Darrel Deeker officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cuba, Mo.

Memorials may be given to the St. Louis Food Bank.

Arrangements are in care of Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020
