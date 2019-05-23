|
|
|
A funeral service for David William Freie, 56, Berger, was held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Burial was in New Haven Cemetery.
Visitation was Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Freie died Monday, May 20, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.
He is survived by his aunt, Carol Vedder and husband Roger, New Haven, other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2019
Read More