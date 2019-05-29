David William Freie, 56, Berger, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.



David, son of the late Robert William Freie and wife Ruth Jean, nee Pehle, was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Washington. David worked for Kellwood Company for many years, which later became Marchem. He loved old cars and racing.



David is survived by his aunt, Carol Vedder and husband Roger, New Haven, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Annette Freie Mohesky.



Visitation was held Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services were held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.



Burial was at New Haven Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the or Humane Society, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019