Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for David Freie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Freie


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David W. Freie Obituary
David William Freie, 56, Berger, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.

David, son of the late Robert William Freie and wife Ruth Jean, nee Pehle, was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Washington. David worked for Kellwood Company for many years, which later became Marchem. He loved old cars and racing.

David is survived by his aunt, Carol Vedder and husband Roger, New Haven, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Annette Freie Mohesky.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services were held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

Burial was at New Haven Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the or Humane Society, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now