David William Vickers, 74, Union, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 7, 1945, in Washington, to Thomas Lafon and Hazel Audrey Vickers. David was born with Down syndrome, and was the oldest living person with the disorder in the state of Missouri, until his death.
David lived in Union and enjoyed his life. David's sweet spirit and beautiful love for people endeared him to many. David worked at the sheltered workshop in Sullivan and delivered Meals on Wheels, until he retired. He could be seen in places like the bowling alley, grocery store, city parks, Exceptional Equestrians, local restaurants and many other places. David was well known around town as the "Cowboy." He always wore his cowboy hat and was rarely seen without it. David's sweet smile was beautiful to see and made it a great joy to be with him. David was not able to be as active as he aged, however, his caregivers would take him for long car rides to many parks such as Lone Elk Park and Meramec Park, where they were out in nature and would look for mushrooms. David had a full and active life, touching innumerable lives with his lovable nature.
He is survived by two brothers, Robert Vickers, Arnold, and Darrel Vickers, Washington, and two sisters, Carla Ungerer and husband Armand, Washington, and Linda Harty and husband Bill, New Haven. He also is survived by uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and so very many friends. He will be greatly missed.
David was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lafon Vickers; his mother, Hazel Audrey (Scott) Vickers; and two brothers, Thomas Lafon Vickers Jr. and Calvert LeRoy Vickers.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Road to Bethel are preferred.
The Vickers family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020