Davis Reid Buhr, 21, Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Springfield.
Davis was born in St. Louis, June 10, 1999, to Kirk and Susan (Williams)^Buhr. Although far too brief, Davis lived a fulfilling life. He cherished his family and had a special connection to his faith and his relationship with God. He loved the outdoors and would spend every free minute of his time at the family farm. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Davis had a special talent for writing, and he was loyal and hard working.
He loved all sports, but especially football. He would say that his experience on the football field created a special bond among "brothers" that only those who played would understand. He was passionate about the Alabama Crimson Tide and New England Patriots, and loved to playfully remind his brothers and dad of their success. He had a special interest in politics and loved his country.
Davis had big dreams for the future. He was enrolled in the fall semester at State Tech, to join his brother, and they had visions of becoming business partners. Davis will be sorely missed by those who were able to experience his bright smile.
Goodbye is not forever. Goodbye is not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again.
Davis was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Williams, Cuba, Mo., and one cousin, Jeremy Williams, Rolla.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family, which includes his parents, Kirk and Susan Buhr, Rolla; his two brothers, Alec and Isaac Buhr, both of Rolla; grandparents, Richard Williams, Cuba, Mo., and Roland "Toolie" and Kathy Buhr, Washington; uncles, Mark and Tammy Williams, Rolla, Kevin and Chris Williams, Cuba, Mo., Kevin Buhr and Tony Arnold, both of St. Louis; cousins, Taylor Williams, Aly Williams and Audrey Williams, all of Cuba, Mo., Maxwell Arnold Buhr, St. Louis, Ryan Williams, El Paso, Texas, Steven Wilson and Morgan Wilson, both of Rolla; other extended family members and many friends.
A funeral Mass for Davis Buhr will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions in Davis' memory are suggested to the Davis Buhr Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
.
All arrangements are under the direction of Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.