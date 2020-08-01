1/1
Davis R. Buhr
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Davis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davis Reid Buhr, 21, Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Springfield.

Davis was born in St. Louis, June 10, 1999, to Kirk and Susan (Williams)^Buhr. Although far too brief, Davis lived a fulfilling life. He cherished his family and had a special connection to his faith and his relationship with God. He loved the outdoors and would spend every free minute of his time at the family farm. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Davis had a special talent for writing, and he was loyal and hard working.

He loved all sports, but especially football. He would say that his experience on the football field created a special bond among "brothers" that only those who played would understand. He was passionate about the Alabama Crimson Tide and New England Patriots, and loved to playfully remind his brothers and dad of their success. He had a special interest in politics and loved his country.

Davis had big dreams for the future. He was enrolled in the fall semester at State Tech, to join his brother, and they had visions of becoming business partners. Davis will be sorely missed by those who were able to experience his bright smile.

Goodbye is not forever. Goodbye is not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again.

Davis was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Williams, Cuba, Mo., and one cousin, Jeremy Williams, Rolla.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family, which includes his parents, Kirk and Susan Buhr, Rolla; his two brothers, Alec and Isaac Buhr, both of Rolla; grandparents, Richard Williams, Cuba, Mo., and Roland "Toolie" and Kathy Buhr, Washington; uncles, Mark and Tammy Williams, Rolla, Kevin and Chris Williams, Cuba, Mo., Kevin Buhr and Tony Arnold, both of St. Louis; cousins, Taylor Williams, Aly Williams and Audrey Williams, all of Cuba, Mo., Maxwell Arnold Buhr, St. Louis, Ryan Williams, El Paso, Texas, Steven Wilson and Morgan Wilson, both of Rolla; other extended family members and many friends.

A funeral Mass for Davis Buhr will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions in Davis' memory are suggested to the Davis Buhr Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved