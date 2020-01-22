Home

Dawn D. Gudermuth Stone


1964 - 2020
Dawn D. Gudermuth Stone Obituary
Dawn Denise Stone, nee Gudermuth, 55, Eureka, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Dawn was born Oct. 23, 1964, to Charles Edward and Lily Margie Gudermuth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lily Margie Gudermuth, and one brother, Todd H. Martin, Pacific.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Michael D. Stone; her children, Charles Dustin Gudermuth, Robertsville, Kyle Stone and Randall Stone, both of Eureka; her siblings, William Patrick Mitchell and George Bertry Mitchell, both of Caseyville, Ill., Gilbert Steven "Steve" Martin, Villa Ridge, and Kathleen Ann Martin, Catawissa; her aunt, Bessie Diekmann; many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Pacific Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020
