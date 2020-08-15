Dean A. Brunner, 50, Washington, passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Brunner was born Dec. 22, 1969, in Washington, the son of Carol and Jerry Brunner, Washington. He attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 1988. Brunner graduated from East Central College in 1990. In 1992, he graduated from the New England Culinary Institute of Vermont.



After completing culinary school, Brunner worked at several restaurants in Texas, including The French Room at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. He later opened his own restaurant, Hannah's on Main, in Fredericksburg, Texas, before returning to Washington.



Since June 2012, Brunner served as head chef at John G's Tap Room in Downtown Washington. After a busy Saturday night at the restaurant, he liked to smoke a cigar and sip on 12-year-old Scotch with his John G's friends, who were like a second family to him.



Brunner loved to cook and create new signature dishes. He could taste a sauce and know exactly what was in it and recreate it.



Brunner was a former member of the Washington Lions Club and helped with monthly dinners. He also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Blues, Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou athletics.



Brunner is survived by his parents, Carol and Jerry Brunner, Washington; one daughter, Hannah, Texas state; aunts; uncles; other relatives; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Florence Himmelberg, and Vernon and Veronica Brunner; and step-grandfather, Clarence Wilson.



A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.



Visitation will be held prior to Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. until the start of the service, at the church.



Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes School or Washington Lions Club.



The Brunner family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store