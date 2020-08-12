1/
Dean Brunner
Memorial Mass For Brunner Is Monday
A memorial Mass for Dean Brunner, 50, Washington, will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., until the time of service at the church.
Mr. Brunner passed away Sunday, Aug. 9.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Carol Brunner, Washington; one daughter, Hannah Brunner, Texas state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
