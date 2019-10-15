Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Carroll

Send Flowers
Dean Carroll Obituary
A funeral service for Dean Carroll, 52, Union, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Carroll died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Carroll, Union; two stepsons, Will and Nick Gillette; one stepdaughter, Katie Gillette; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.