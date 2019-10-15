|
A funeral service for Dean Carroll, 52, Union, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Carroll died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Carroll, Union; two stepsons, Will and Nick Gillette; one stepdaughter, Katie Gillette; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019