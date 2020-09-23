Visitation for Deanna Krekel Will Be Friday A memorial visitation for Deanna J. Krekel, nee Dupas, 79, Union, will be Friday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Mrs. Krekel died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Greg Krekel, Union; three daughters, Beth Downey and husband Denis III, Blue Springs, Kim Krekel, and Toni Phelps and husband Mike, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



