Deanna Krekel
Visitation for Deanna Krekel Will Be Friday A memorial visitation for Deanna J. Krekel, nee Dupas, 79, Union, will be Friday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mrs. Krekel died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Greg Krekel, Union; three daughters, Beth Downey and husband Denis III, Blue Springs, Kim Krekel, and Toni Phelps and husband Mike, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
