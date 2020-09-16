1/1
Deanna L. Lowe
1942 - 2020
Deanna Lee (Jones) Lowe, 77, Leslie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

She was the fist born of the late Perry Franklin Jones and Gladys (Lay) Jones on Nov. 12, 1942, in St. Louis. Deanna retired from Von Weise Gear Company in St. Clair. She was an avid animal lover and adopted many Yorkie dogs from the local animal shelters over the years.

Deanna is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Kenneth Lowe, Leslie; one daughter, Lisa (Evans) French, Philadelphia, Pa.; four sisters, Marsha Bender and husband Richard, Festus, Wendy Coleson, Bethalto, Ill., Kathy Loerch and husband Dale, and Laurie Gutknecht and husband Gary, all of Festus; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Hill and Jeannie Coleman; daughter-in-law, Sherry Lowe, Bourbon; two step-grandsons, Jeremy, Cuba, Mo., and Justin, Bourbon; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Gladys Jones; one sister, Carol Sue Prosser; and stepson, Jim Lowe.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
