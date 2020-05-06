|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Kay Dunn, nee Jones, 65, Hermann, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Boone Hospital, Columbia.
Debbie, daughter of the late James Edward and Viva Mae (Crews) Jones, was born Feb. 14, 1955, in Washington. She was the wife of Tom Dunn. They were united in marriage Feb. 25, 1978, in Union. Tom survives in Hermann.
Debbie also is survived by a daughter, Gretchen Richardson, Hermann; a son, Bill Richardson and wife Barbara, Jackson; a sister, Patsy Webb, Hillsboro; two brothers, Ed Jones, Potosi, and Rick Jones and wife Lori, Union; five grandchildren, Lucas Budnik and wife Katelyn, Gardner, Kan., Andrew Budnik, Hermann, Will, Kyle and Easton Richardson, all of Jackson; and two great-granddaughters, Hadlee and Nora Budnik.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Brock Budnik.
Debbie was a kindhearted person and caregiver, and enjoyed being around people. She was a fan of music and liked to go sailing. She was a member of the Hermann V.F.W. Auxiliary.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Hermann V.F.W. Auxiliary, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The Dunn family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020