A funeral service for Deborah "Debbie" Peterson, 52, St. Clair, will be Thursday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Peterson died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Ealer, St. Clair; two sons, Michael Ealer and Logan Holman, both of St. Clair; three daughters, Ericka Whitworth and husband Brad, Sarah Ealer, and Olivia Ealer, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 7, 2019
