Debra A. Cady, nee Fraher, 66, Eureka, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Debra, daughter of the late James Fraher and wife Rosella, nee Highland, was born April 15, 1954, in Kankakee, Ill. Debra was employed by the Ladue School District for many years, until her retirement in 2019.
Among her survivors are three children, Leah Gruber and husband Kirk, Washington, Michelle Cady, Augusta, and Lucas Cady, Eureka; two siblings, Tom Fraher and wife Denise, Chebanse, Ill., and Mary Jane Harris, Wildwood; granddaughter, Olivia Gruber, Washington; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Cady, and her parents.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public. People who are attending will be asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Seating may be limited, and people attending are welcome and encouraged to wear any type of protective face mask.
Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran School.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020