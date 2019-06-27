Debra Ruth Winn, nee Nolting, 64, Center, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.



Debra, a bus driver, was born Jan. 27, 1955, in St. Louis, the daughter of Harold Nolting and Ruth Day. She was retired from Teamsters Local 618. Debra enjoyed playing bingo, but above all cherished spending time with her grandchildren and being involved in their activities. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Debra is survived by her fiance, Julio Gallardo; mother, Ruth Day, Center; son, Jeff (Christy) Winn, Warrenton; daughter, Amber (Mike) Vossen, Wright City; brother, Mark Nolting, Silex; three sisters, Kathy (Mike) Boettingheimer, Oakville, Karen (Jeff) Arle, St. Charles, and Cheryl Jacobs, Winfield; five grandchildren, Brooke Vossen, Leah Vossen, Abby Vossen, Rebecca Winn and Jacob Winn; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Winn; father, Harold Nolting; and brother, John Nolting.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, from 3 to 7 p.m.



A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will follow at Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the National or , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.



The Winn family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.