Debra West
1952 - 2020
- 1952 - 2020 -

Debra West, 68, Union, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.

On March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, Debra was born to the union of Alvin Lee West Sr. and Edna Nellie, nee Keyes. She was a 1970 graduate of Brentwood High School.

Debra enjoyed decorating, painting and crafts. She also liked to go antiquing and reading a good book. Debra loved her dog Cupcake and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Dedert and wife Cathy, Malaysia, and Randall Dedert, St. Clair; one brother, Michael West, St. Clair; one sister, Connie Marrocco and husband Vince, St. Clair; two aunts, Judy Stoverink, Leasburg, and Josie Keyes, Wentzville; special cousins, Warren Gross and wife Kathy, Defiance; five grandchildren, Delany, Reagen, Kaitlyn, Collin and Julia; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Lee and Edna West, and one brother, Alvin Lee West Jr.

No services will be held.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
