A memorial service for Delbert Dewayne Edwards, 58, Morrison, will be Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation will be Friday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Edwards died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Edwards, Morrison, three sons, Dustin Edwards and wife Mackenzie, Wentzville, Ryan Carraway, Silex, and Caleb Crouch, Linn; five daughters, Heather Edwards and wife Angela, Rhineland, Frances Heck and husband Chris, Germany, DeAnna Edwards, Morrison, Raelyn Bushman, Tennessee state, and Shelby Crouch and significant other Dylan Tyree, Linn; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store