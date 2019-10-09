|
Delbert Ira Cokley, 78, St. Clair, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home.
Delbert, son of Joy Lowell Cokley Sr. and wife Cora Alice, was born March 4, 1941, in Evansville, Ind. On June 4, 1962, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Schroeder, in Union.
Delbert attended grade school and high school in Evansville, Ind. In 1959, his family moved to Union so his father could pursue a career at Chrysler, and in 1970, he moved to St. Clair. As a young man, Delbert worked at General Motors for three years and went on to Chrysler. He started as a production worker, and later extended his education to become a U.A.W. representative, accomplishing 25 years with the company, retiring at age 50, in 1991. After his retirement, he ran American Motor Cars in St. Clair, until his passing. As a member of the Route 66 Car Club for over 25 years, his true passion was for working on classic cars and showing them in car shows.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Rebecca Cokley, St. Clair; two sons, Mark Cokley, St. Clair, and Troy Cokley and wife Michelle, Lake Ozark; one brother, Joy Cokley Jr. and wife Marlene, Union; two sisters, Mary Phillips, Evansville, Ind., and Evelyn Lucas, St. Clair; six grandchildren, Andrew, Garrin and fiancee Lee Ann, Melissa, Trevor and wife Taylor, Tyler and Halley; five great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Kaitlyn, Jada, Parker and Rhett; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy Sr. and Cora Cokley; one brother, Lawrence Cokley; and one son, Micah Cokley, in infancy.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Elks Lodge in St. Clair
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019