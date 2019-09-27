Home

Delbert Wideman Obituary
A funeral service for Delbert Wideman, 88, St. Clair, formerly of Hillsboro, was held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date at Ananconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was Friday form 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Wideman died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Wideman, nee Stahlman, St. Clair; one daughter, Barbara Huskey, DeSoto; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019
