1/2
Delmar Toelke
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delmar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delmar Toelke, 92, Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Delmar was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Gerald, to Frank Toelke and wife Ollie, nee Lambrecht. He was united in marriage to Violet Copeland Feb, 5, 1949, at the Baptist Church in Union. The marriage was blessed with one daughter. Delmar proudly served in the U.S. Army, from April 29, 1946, to May 8, 1947.

He worked for Helling Brick Laying for 37 years, until his retirement in 1983. Delmar was a member of Zion Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and was very successful with all that he grew. He was so successful that in one day's?time, Violet canned 100 cans of vegetables. Delmar also was a wonderful woodworker, making exquisite grandfather clocks, which are beautifully displayed in their home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Violet Toelke; one daughter, Valerie Grammer and husband Steve, Union; two grandchildren, Edward Grammer and Kimberly Voelkerding and husband Jason, all of Union; four great-grandchildren, Whitney Wornish and husband Tim, Derrick Schindler, Blake Schindler and Rylee Schindler; four great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Robins, Alice Modglin, Scarlet Modglin and Wesley Modglin; many other family members and friends.

Delmar was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Russell, Ralph, Ervin, Frank and Wilbur Toelke; and six sisters, Vera Toelke, Agnes Stoner, Cora Helling, Lucille Fritch, Gladys Andrews and Doris Crain.

Visitation for Delmar Toelke was held Monday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Burial, with full military honors, followed at Zion Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Zion Church.

Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved