Delmar Toelke, 92, Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.



Delmar was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Gerald, to Frank Toelke and wife Ollie, nee Lambrecht. He was united in marriage to Violet Copeland Feb, 5, 1949, at the Baptist Church in Union. The marriage was blessed with one daughter. Delmar proudly served in the U.S. Army, from April 29, 1946, to May 8, 1947.



He worked for Helling Brick Laying for 37 years, until his retirement in 1983. Delmar was a member of Zion Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and was very successful with all that he grew. He was so successful that in one day's?time, Violet canned 100 cans of vegetables. Delmar also was a wonderful woodworker, making exquisite grandfather clocks, which are beautifully displayed in their home.



He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Violet Toelke; one daughter, Valerie Grammer and husband Steve, Union; two grandchildren, Edward Grammer and Kimberly Voelkerding and husband Jason, all of Union; four great-grandchildren, Whitney Wornish and husband Tim, Derrick Schindler, Blake Schindler and Rylee Schindler; four great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Robins, Alice Modglin, Scarlet Modglin and Wesley Modglin; many other family members and friends.



Delmar was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Russell, Ralph, Ervin, Frank and Wilbur Toelke; and six sisters, Vera Toelke, Agnes Stoner, Cora Helling, Lucille Fritch, Gladys Andrews and Doris Crain.



Visitation for Delmar Toelke was held Monday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service at 2 p.m.



Burial, with full military honors, followed at Zion Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Zion Church.



Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





