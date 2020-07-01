Delmer "Dee" Walton, 80, Pacific, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.



Dee was born April 29, 1940, in Paragould, Ark., to Allen Walton and wife Jewell, nee Haynes. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war and was a member of the American Legion, Post 320; the Pacific Eagles, Aerie 3842; and the UAW, Local 2250. Dee was employed by General Motors for over 30 years.



He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Walton, nee Milburn; three children, David Walton, Elizabeth Octuck and Bryce Denbow; one brother, Charles "Pee Wee" Walton and wife Carol; and one sister, Reba Hughes and husband Mike. Dee also is survived by six grandchildren, Jacob Walton, Miranda Walton, Bergindy Octuck, Beckhym Weir, Beyankah Weir and Bholtynn Octuck; four great-grandchildren, Gabe Walton, Layton Murray, Kinsley Walton and Bryson Greer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by both of his parents; two brothers, Bill Walton and Gerald Walton; and one sister, Brenda Warren.



Visitation was held Sunday, June 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral services was held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Lange officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, followed in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers, the Walton family has requested memorials be given to Pacific American Legion, Post 320.



The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





