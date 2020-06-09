Or Copy this URL to Share

A private committal for Delores A. Bates, 62, Washington, will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.

Miss Bates died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

She is survived by one brother, Bruce Bates and Molly McBride, Ballwin; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





