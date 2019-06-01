Delores Brown, n?e Fuchs, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.



She was the beloved wife for 63 years of Harold (Bob) Brown; most loving mother of Robert (Peggy) Brown, Marty Brown and Robin (Hoyt) McPherson; dearest grandmother of Zac Brown, Jeffrey (Sarah) Brown and Becky Brown; loving great-grandmother of Justin Brown and Claire Brown; sister of Edward (Marge) Fuchs; sister-in-law of Eva Butenhoff; many family and friends.



Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas A. Fuchs and Marcella M. Fuchs; two brothers Eugene Fuchs and Robert Butenhoff; and sister, Virginia Shuman.



Delores worked for Schnucks supermarkets for over 28 years from which she retired. She was a dedicated employee who truly enjoyed her job. Her fellow employees became dear friends, as did so many of her costumers. She enjoyed being around people. She knew no strangers.



Visitation will be help Sunday, June 2, at Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, at 10 a.m until the start of service at 3 p.m.



Interment will follow at Mount Cemetery, Cuba, Mo.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the humane society or any pet shelter of your choice.



The Brown family was served by Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis. Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019