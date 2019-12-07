|
|
Delores E. Hubbard, nee Niemeyer, 77, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the loving care of her daughter in Gerald.
Delores was born Sept. 13, 1942, to the late Wesley and Edna, nee Hackmann, Niemeyer, in Holstein. She was united in marriage to the late Arthur Hubbard May 29, 1965, at United Church of Christ in Holstein.
Delores is survived by three daughters, Alice Marquart and husband Blake, Washington, Tina Coons and husband Russell, Gerald, and Mae Walter and husband David, St. Louis; two brothers, Melvin Niemeyer and wife Virginia, Treloar, and David Niemeyer and wife Virginia, Mercer; one sister-in-law, Lois Almstrom and husband Russell, Jefferson, Mass.; 13 grandchildren, Jay, Luke and Rebecca Daugherty, Zach and Eli Marquart, Daniel, Ryan, Alyssa and Bethany Coons, Kayla Allu, Kayla, David and Brandon Walter; one great-grandchild, Amari Allu; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hubbard and her parents.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the or a charity of donor's choice.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019