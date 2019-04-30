|
A funeral service for Delores Lammert, 84, Washington, will be Wednesday, May 1, at 10:45 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lammert died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
She is survived by five sons, Paul Andrew Lammert and wife Carrie, Troy, Dale Lammert, St. Clair, Leonard Lammert, Overland, Duane Lammert and wife Paula, Union, and Darren Lammert and wife Susan, Union; two daughters, Wanda Whitelaw and husband Mark, Washington, and Grace Garlock and husband Shawn, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 30, 2019
