The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Roetheli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores V. Roetheli


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores V. Roetheli Obituary
Delores V. Roetheli, nee Luetkemeyer, 95, Washington, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Delores, daughter of the late Hugo Luetkemeyer and wife Lydia, nee Heman, was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Femme Osage. She received her education from the Femme Osage and Augusta public schools. On May 5, 1945, she was united in marriage to Henry A. Roetheli, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. Delores worked at J.C. Penney in Washington for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church and the Elks Ladies Auxiliary.

Among her survivors are three daughters, Donna Johanning, Lake Saint Louis, Karen Huddleston and husband Michael, Nixa, and Janice Feltmann and husband Joseph, Washington; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Roetheli; her parents; special friend, Leonard Hemsath; and a granddaughter in infancy.

A private family service was held Monday, April 13, at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now