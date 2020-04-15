|
Delores V. Roetheli, nee Luetkemeyer, 95, Washington, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Delores, daughter of the late Hugo Luetkemeyer and wife Lydia, nee Heman, was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Femme Osage. She received her education from the Femme Osage and Augusta public schools. On May 5, 1945, she was united in marriage to Henry A. Roetheli, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. Delores worked at J.C. Penney in Washington for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church and the Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
Among her survivors are three daughters, Donna Johanning, Lake Saint Louis, Karen Huddleston and husband Michael, Nixa, and Janice Feltmann and husband Joseph, Washington; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Roetheli; her parents; special friend, Leonard Hemsath; and a granddaughter in infancy.
A private family service was held Monday, April 13, at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020