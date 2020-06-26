Deloris Dean Glasscock
Services for Deloris Dean Glasscock, nee Laney, 80, formerly of Union, were held Tuesday, June 23.
Mrs. Glasscock died Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton.
She is survived by four children, Diana Merkle, Karen Thomas, Sandi Mumford and Jim Glasscock; other relatives and many friends.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 26, 2020.
