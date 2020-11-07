Deloris L. Corbett, nee Cadwallader, 69, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



Deloris, daughter of the late Walter Cadwallader and wife Lorean, nee Hill, was born July 9, 1951, in St. Louis. On Oct. 29, 1971, she was united in marriage to Michael Corbett at St. Aloisius Church, Spanish Lake.



Among Deloris' survivors are her husband, Michael Corbett, Washington; two children, Shannon Cruise and fiance Jeff Barone, Columbus, Ohio, and Cassidy Johnson and husband Andrew, Bland; two siblings, Terry Cadwallader and wife Barbara, and Robert Cadwallader, all of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Patrick Akers, Prue Cruise, Cearra Brennan and husband Anthony, Carena Dittman and Caeman Johnson; and many friends from Washington Elks Lodge 1559 and Washington VFW 2661.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services for Deloris will be private.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





