Deloris Patsy Todd, known to all as Patsy, nee Day, 78, Union, departed this life Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.



Patsy was born May 16, 1942, in Boss, the daughter of Homer Hosten Day and wife Gladyne Golda, nee Sellers. On July 29, 1961, she was united in marriage to Louis Edward Todd, and two children came to bless this union.



Patsy was a Christian and active member of Life Stream Church in Washington, where she served as a greeter and was part of the Missions Team. During her working career, she was employed as a designer in the kitchen and bath industry, having worked for Jerry's Quality Woodworking in St. Clair, Modern Kitchen & Bath in St. Louis, and retiring from Archway Kitchen & Bath in St. Louis. Patsy was an outgoing lady in every sense of the word. She spent most of her life working for her Lord and Savior in various ways. She and Louis volunteered for MAPS, helping to build churches throughout the United States. She also volunteered at Your Other Mother Pregnancy and Positive Parenting in Union. Patsy graduated from St. Clair High School in 1960 and helped to create a scholarship fund from her class, giving money out each year. Patsy was an active person who was always busy. She loved to raise beautiful flowers, work in her yard and spend time with her family. She was proud to have helped Louis build their home. Her family was Patsy's pride and joy, and she cherished the time they spent together.



Patsy is survived by her husband, Louis Todd, Union; her children, Victor Todd, Union, and Kylene Lottman and husband Timothy, Marthasville; her grandchildren, Nathaniel Todd, Union, Ryan Todd, Washington, Robin Sargent and husband Kris, Marietta, Ga., Jennifer Nicola, Norcross, Ga., Timothy James Lottman, known to all as TJ, and wife Courtney, Union, Tyler Miller, St. Clair, Adrein Marcotte and Conner Bell, both of Marthasville; one brother, Louie Day and wife Billie, St. Clair; two sisters, Shirley Landwehr and husband Jerry, Japan, Mo., and Genelle Quattlebaum, St. Clair; three great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Gladyne Day, and her brother-in-law, Jeff Quattlebaum.



Visitation was scheduled after 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Life Stream Church, Washington, with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating.



Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Boss Cemetery, Boss.



Memorials may be made to Your Other Mother or the St. Clair Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store