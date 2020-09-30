Denise Marie Holtmeyer, 53, Washington, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.



Denise was born June 16, 1967, in Washington, daughter of Lambert Holtmeyer and wife Audrey, nee Haberberger. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School.



Denise was a very caring person who loved helping others, and loved caring for animals. She also had a talent for making crafts and decorating. She will be missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lambert Holtmeyer, Oct. 5, 1993.



Denise is survived by her husband, Jim Favier, Washington; mother, Audrey Holtmeyer, Washington; one brother, Darrell Holtmeyer and wife Angela, Washington; one nephew, Charlie Holtmeyer, Washington; one niece, Katie Holtmeyer, Washington; other relatives and friends.





