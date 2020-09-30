1/1
Denise M. Holtmeyer
1967 - 2020
Denise Marie Holtmeyer, 53, Washington, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.

Denise was born June 16, 1967, in Washington, daughter of Lambert Holtmeyer and wife Audrey, nee Haberberger. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School.

Denise was a very caring person who loved helping others, and loved caring for animals. She also had a talent for making crafts and decorating. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lambert Holtmeyer, Oct. 5, 1993.

Denise is survived by her husband, Jim Favier, Washington; mother, Audrey Holtmeyer, Washington; one brother, Darrell Holtmeyer and wife Angela, Washington; one nephew, Charlie Holtmeyer, Washington; one niece, Katie Holtmeyer, Washington; other relatives and friends.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Denise you will be greatly missed love you cuz
Connie harlow
Family
