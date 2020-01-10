Home

Dennis Brune Obituary
A funeral Mass for Dennis Brune, 63, Union, will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers and scripture readings at 2:45 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Brune died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Aaron Brune and wife Tara, Union; one daughter, Lisa Hunter and husband Nick, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020
