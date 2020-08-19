- 1959 - 2020 -



Dennis Dale Schaefferkoetter, 60, Rosebud, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Owensville.



Dennis was born Sept. 16, 1959, in Washington, to Herbert Schaefferkoetter and wife Rose Marie, nee Kreftmeyer. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Gerald. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his dad as family meant everything to him. He also enjoyed watching drag racing and Cardinals baseball.



Dennis is survived by his father, Herbert Schaefferkoetter, Gerald; two brothers, Kenny Schaefferkoetter and wife Shelley, Owensville, and Bob Schaefferkoetter and wife Debbie, Washington; nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie Schaefferkoetter



Dennis' body was cremated. His cremains will be interred at Countryside Memorial Gardens in Owensville.



Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Rosebud Park.



Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glen Hollander officiating.



The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store