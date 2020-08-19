1/1
Dennis D. Schaefferkoetter
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- 1959 - 2020 -

Dennis Dale Schaefferkoetter, 60, Rosebud, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Owensville.

Dennis was born Sept. 16, 1959, in Washington, to Herbert Schaefferkoetter and wife Rose Marie, nee Kreftmeyer. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Gerald. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his dad as family meant everything to him. He also enjoyed watching drag racing and Cardinals baseball.

Dennis is survived by his father, Herbert Schaefferkoetter, Gerald; two brothers, Kenny Schaefferkoetter and wife Shelley, Owensville, and Bob Schaefferkoetter and wife Debbie, Washington; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie Schaefferkoetter

Dennis' body was cremated. His cremains will be interred at Countryside Memorial Gardens in Owensville.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Rosebud Park.

Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glen Hollander officiating.

The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rosebud Park
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rosebud Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
(573) 437-2155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved