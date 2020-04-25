|
|
Dennis Edward Hoelscher, 77, Wentzville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Jonesburg Nursing and Rehab, Jonesburg.
Dennis, son of the late Raymond and Pearl (Maupin) Hoelscher, was born March 17, 1943, in New Haven. Dennis was the widower of Linda L. (Beuke) Hoelscher. They were united in marriage Dec. 28, 1989, in Troy.
He was a member of St. Patrick Church, Wentzville, and the 212 Club. He was an auto worker and a paint mixer for Ford Motor Company, Hazelwood, until his retirement. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed farming, taking care of animals, fishing and model trains.
Dennis is survived by a daughter, Joyce Scott and husband Mike, Wentzville; three sons, Raymond Hoelscher and wife Kris, Wentzville, Mike Fozzard and wife Michelle, Winfield, and Mark Fozzard and wife Patty, O'Fallon; a sister, Arlene Humphrey, Washington; grandchildren, Ashley, Tina, Rachel, Jackie, Kayla, Rain, Joseph, Katie, Kimie, Eric and Carole; and three great-grandchildren, Cloud, Skye and Summer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; a son, Matthew Fozzard; his parents; and a brother-in-law, William Humphrey.
A private service and burial were held at New Haven Cemetery, New Haven.
Memorials may be given to No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Warrenton, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 25, 2020