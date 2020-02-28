|
A funeral service for Dennis G. Allen, 63, St. Ann, formerly of Union, will be Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Allen died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Li Ling, St. Ann; one son, Tim Allen and wife Kristen, Arizona state; one daughter, Kristy Folkerts, Farmington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 28, 2020