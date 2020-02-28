Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis G. Allen

Send Flowers
Dennis G. Allen Obituary
A funeral service for Dennis G. Allen, 63, St. Ann, formerly of Union, will be Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Allen died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Li Ling, St. Ann; one son, Tim Allen and wife Kristen, Arizona state; one daughter, Kristy Folkerts, Farmington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -