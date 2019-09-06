Home

Dennis L. Hunt

Dennis L. Hunt Obituary
A celebration of life for Dennis Lee Hunt, 62, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Canaan Land Ministries, St. Clair.
Interment will be private.
Mr. Hunt died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Michael Hunt, Troy; four daughters, Karen "Rene" Hunt and significant other Corey Jones, St. Louis, Tina Corey and husband Brian, Waterloo, Ill., Melissa Munguia and husband Jose, East Carondelet, Ill., and Miranda Hunt, House Springs; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 6, 2019
