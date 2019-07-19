|
A funeral Mass for Dennis Voss, 60, Beaufort, will be Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a parish rosary at 12:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Voss died Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Voss, Beaufort; three sons, Matt Voss and wife Cara, Kenny Voss and wife Brooke, and Brian Voss; two daughters, Katie Schengbier and husband Joe, and Michelle Calkins and husband Shannon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 19, 2019