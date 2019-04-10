1942 - 2019 -



Dennis W. Bosworth, 76, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at home in Hermitage, Tenn., after developing pneumonia following hospitalization for a fall.



He was born in 1942, the son of Dorris Berlin and Mabel Helen (Gordon) Bosworth, Dayton, Ohio. In 1960, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Xenia, Ohio, as a Cadet Corps Major. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours, including Qui Nhon, Vietnam as a platoon leader during the war. He was awarded the Bronze Star and completed active duty at Fort Knox, Ky. He married Carol Ann Coy, in St. Louis in 1965, where they resided until 1979.



Dennis attended St. Louis Community College at Meramec, Harris Stowe State University and Webster University, where he obtained Bachelor of Elementary Education and Master of Art in Teaching-Science degrees, respectively. He taught fifth grade (Science focused) and middle school English and History for more than 30 years altogether in four school districts: Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, Crawford County R-II Schools, Cuba, Mo., Meramec Valley R-III Schools, Pacific and Dayton, Ohio Public Schools. He retired in 2001.



During his career, he continued to serve his country, joining the MO National Guard in 1979 and being promoted to first lieutenant. Dennis later became company commander of his unit at Jefferson Barracks, the 35th Engineer Brigade in 1987. He achieved a final rank of Major before separating from the military after nearly 19 years of service. In retirement, he joined daughter Crissy and son-in-law, Ken, in relocating to Fox Cities, Wis., then to Nashville, Tenn.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Berlin.



He is survived by sister, Sonya (Bosworth) Ernst, Dayton, Ohio; brother, Edward Bosworth, Escondido, Calif.; son, Dennis Jon Bosworth, Union; daughter, Crissy (and Ken) Zitka, Old Hickory, Tenn.; granddaughter, Taylor Bosworth, Rolla; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125. Gather at the Administration Building.



Memorials may be made for Taylor Bosworth's Medical School Education, in care of Dennis J. Bosworth, P.O. Box 822, Union, MO 63084.