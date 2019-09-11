|
Dennis W. Hoemann Sr., 66, Union, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Washington.
Dennis, son of the late Roy Hoemann and wife Ruth, nee Breckenkamp, was born June 23, 1953, in Washington. On Aug. 28, 1982, he was united in marriage to Bernadette Hoelscher, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington.
Among his survivors are his wife, Bernadette Hoemann, Union; three children, Amanda Schaller and husband Joe, Jefferson City, Mendy Freeman and husband Brandon, Sullivan, and Amber Hoemann, Union; seven siblings, Bonnie Dickens and husband Tim, Gerald, Cathy Courtoise, Bethalto, Ill., Larry Hoemann and wife Brenda, Marthasville, Sally Kreftmeyer and husband Henry, David Hoemann and wife Peggy, all of Union, Teresa Selph, Jefferson City, and Mark Hoemann, Gerald; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Hoemann Jr.; his parents; and two sisters, Betty Daniels and Catherine Hoemann.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Washington.
Memorials to St. Louis Children's Hospital are appreciated.
The Hoemann family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 11, 2019