The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hoemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis W. Hoemann Sr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis W. Hoemann Sr. Obituary
Dennis W. Hoemann Sr., 66, Union, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Washington.

Dennis, son of the late Roy Hoemann and wife Ruth, nee Breckenkamp, was born June 23, 1953, in Washington. On Aug. 28, 1982, he was united in marriage to Bernadette Hoelscher, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington.

Among his survivors are his wife, Bernadette Hoemann, Union; three children, Amanda Schaller and husband Joe, Jefferson City, Mendy Freeman and husband Brandon, Sullivan, and Amber Hoemann, Union; seven siblings, Bonnie Dickens and husband Tim, Gerald, Cathy Courtoise, Bethalto, Ill., Larry Hoemann and wife Brenda, Marthasville, Sally Kreftmeyer and husband Henry, David Hoemann and wife Peggy, all of Union, Teresa Selph, Jefferson City, and Mark Hoemann, Gerald; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Hoemann Jr.; his parents; and two sisters, Betty Daniels and Catherine Hoemann.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Washington.

Memorials to St. Louis Children's Hospital are appreciated.

The Hoemann family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now