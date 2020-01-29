|
Deolia "Dee" Helling Maune passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Katy, Texas, seven weeks after her 100th birthday.
Born Nov. 17, 1919, in Gerald, her parents were Gustave Johann Helling and Flora Rebecca Keller. Dee was married to Harold E. Maune of Union, where they met in high school. They subsequently lived all over the United States and the world as Harold pursued his career in the chemical fertilizer manufacturing industry, and while raising their family of five.
Dee is survived by her children, Curtis A. Maune, JoDee M. Jordan, Kay E. Maune, Chris H. Maune and Eugenia M. Parker. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law; two sons-in-law; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Gerre Strehlman Langton, St. Louis, and Ann Strehlman Cooper, Virginia state, and their families.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband of over 75 years, Harold Maune; her brothers, Alvin Pete Helling and Ben Helling; and her sister, Elda Helling Strehlman.
A perfectionist at heart, Dee was known for her excellent skills as a hostess, cook, baker, seamstress, quilt maker and provider of a comfortable home. She had a deep love of family, and the overriding signature of her life involved her marriage to Harold.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bistro at the Mill, Gerald. The Mill was built by Dee's father in the early 1900s, and is currently operated as a restaurant and event center by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Cary Parker.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Gerald Historical Society, P.O. Box 333, Gerald, MO 63037.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020