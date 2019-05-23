|
A memorial service for Derick Johnson, 29, St. Clair, will be Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 320, Pacific.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mr. Johnson died Saturday, May 18, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Davonte St. John, St. Louis; his parents, Willie D. (Johnson) Booth, St. Clair, and Kelly Bates Hawkins (Tearley Arnold), Jefferson City; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2019
