A visitation for Dewayne Twidwell, 47, will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Entombment will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Twidwell died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Lana Twidwell, Miah Twidwell and Maleah Twidwell; his mother, Theresa Louzader, nee O'Brien; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020