Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewayne Twidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewayne Twidwell

Send Flowers
Dewayne Twidwell Obituary
A visitation for Dewayne Twidwell, 47, will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Entombment will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Twidwell died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Lana Twidwell, Miah Twidwell and Maleah Twidwell; his mother, Theresa Louzader, nee O'Brien; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -