Dewayne Twidwell, 47, Washington, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Dewayne was born Feb. 6, 1972, to Donald Twidwell and Theresa Louzader, nee O'Brien. Dewayne was full of life and had a knack for making everything enjoyable. He was overflowing with personality, and he had endless stories. He will be dearly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Twidwell, and his stepfather, William Louzader.
Dewayne is survived by his mother, Theresa Louzader; children, Lana Twidwell, Miah Twidwell and Maleah Twidwell; siblings, Louis Patrick Louzader, Billie Twidwell and Derek Louzader; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Entombment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, following the visitation.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020