- 1949 - 2020 -



Diana L. Brinker, nee Wolking, 71, Villa Ridge, passed into the Everlasting Life Thursday, July 2, 2020.



Diana, daughter of the late William F. Wolking and wife Betty Ann, nee Menzenwerth, was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Washington. On Nov. 14, 1970, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Brinker, and this union was blessed with two children.



Diana was a member of St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church and St. John's Ladies?Sodality, in Villa Ridge. She worked at all church functions as her health allowed. During her working years, she was employed by United Mutual Insurance for 31-plus years, serving as agent, secretary and for a short period, office manager. Diana enjoyed cooking, baking, her incredible family and putting jigsaw puzzles together. The harder the puzzle, the better she liked them.



Diana leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Donald, Villa Ridge; her son, Douglas, Fenton; five amazing grandchildren, Dustin, Devin, Owen, Logan and Riana, all of Fenton; three brothers, Bill Wolking and wife Pat, Glenn Wolking and John Wolking, all of Washington; three sisters, Barbara House, Virginia Wolking, and Sarah Bailey and husband John, all of Washington; siblings-in-law, David Brinker and wife Jennifer, Plano, Texas, Robert Brinker and wife Cheryl, Eureka, Vernon Brinker and wife Cindy, Villa Ridge, and Cheryl Heggemann and husband Larry, Cape Girardeau; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends too numerous to count.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna; her parents; one sister, Frances; and her parents-in-law, Sylvester and Georgia Brinker.



Visitation was held Monday, July 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church.



Interment followed at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church are preferred.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store