Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral service for Diana Preusser, 50, Union, was held Monday, July 20, at 3 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation was Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Preusser died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Preusser, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store