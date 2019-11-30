|
|
Diane M. Schnelt, nee Lakebrink, 63, Columbia, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Diane was born June 24, 1956, in Washington, to Evelyn, nee Post, and the late Marvin Lakebrink, D.D.S.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Internment will follow at the church cemetery.
Diane is survived by two sons, Mark (Tanya) Schnelt, and Thomas Schnelt, all of Columbia; mother, Evelyn, nee Post, Lakebrink, Washington; eight siblings, Linda (Mike) Kelly, John Lakebrink, all of Chesterfield, Mimi (Jim) Nelson, Wentzville, Anita (Jim) Eckelkamp, Washington, Mary (Gene) Ronchetto, The Woodlands, Texas, Tom (Cathy) Lakebrink, Liberty, Therese Lakebrink, Warrenton, and Jeanne (Ted) Dicks, Sewell, N.J.; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin E. Lakebrink, D.D.S.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 30, 2019